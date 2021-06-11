Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 11.06% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 8,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a P/E ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

