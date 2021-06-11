Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 4.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

TWLO traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $327.22. 30,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,868. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.00. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.