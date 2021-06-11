Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.27%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

