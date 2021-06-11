Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $249.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $277,570.28 and $249.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00807598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00086385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

