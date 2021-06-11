Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $464,164.38

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $464,164.38 and approximately $59,160.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00852027 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

