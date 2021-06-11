Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 418,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,934. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

