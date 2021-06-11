Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Lowered to $54.00 at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of FMTX stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

