Argent Trust Co Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 211,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

