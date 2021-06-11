Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $39,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

