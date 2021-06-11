American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-1.300 EPS.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.82.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.