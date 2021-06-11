Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.90 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $553.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

OLED stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.20. 1,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.48. Universal Display has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Display by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

