O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.