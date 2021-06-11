Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post $23.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.44 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

MGNX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 10,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,411. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.