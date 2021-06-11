Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 195.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $68,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

