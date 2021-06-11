New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

