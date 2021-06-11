Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE DSE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 17,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,921. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.
In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 4,156 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $307,101.
About Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
