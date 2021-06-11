Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DSE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 17,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,921. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 4,156 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $307,101.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.