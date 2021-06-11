Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 82.4%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

IGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 25,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.