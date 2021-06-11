MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 5,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

