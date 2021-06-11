Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BLK traded up $9.13 on Friday, reaching $876.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $838.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.