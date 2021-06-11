Heritage Trust Co Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

