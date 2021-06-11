Zacks: Brokerages Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.61). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 28,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.19. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.