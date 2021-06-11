swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. S&P Global accounts for about 3.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.