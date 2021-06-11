CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $214,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

