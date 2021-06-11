Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.20. 20,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,832. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.