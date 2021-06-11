Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MEIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 49,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Methes Energies International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
