695,100 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 695,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CFFEU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,143. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.