Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,192,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

NASDAQ:ADER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,129. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

