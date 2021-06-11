Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 55,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

