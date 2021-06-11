CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $55.79. 92,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267,244. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

