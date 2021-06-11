MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Tesla stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.54. The company had a trading volume of 165,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,271,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.62. The stock has a market cap of $581.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.