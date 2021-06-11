CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 7,787 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $41,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.