Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 1,855 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. 16,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,466. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

