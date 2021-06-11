Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.82% of Amryt Pharma worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,237. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

