South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NUE traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

