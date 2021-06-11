SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the highest is $42.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $176.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

