TotemFi Trading 48.5% Lower Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $840,430.72 and approximately $73,962.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00168192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00196879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01158685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.56 or 0.99668130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,573,975 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

