Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 222 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.41. The stock had a trading volume of 133,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

