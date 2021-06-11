UBS Group AG Buys 561,916 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $51,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

