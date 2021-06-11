Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC remained flat at $$29.90 during trading hours on Friday. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

