Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $272.76. 92,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.