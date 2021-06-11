Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 206,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,783,629 shares.The stock last traded at $129.01 and had previously closed at $146.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
