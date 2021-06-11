CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
