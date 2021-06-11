Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MRRTY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

