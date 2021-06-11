Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 581,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $235.92. 5,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

