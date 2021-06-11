Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

BXP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $123.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.