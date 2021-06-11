Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $66.19 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 3.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $66,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDM. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,279. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

