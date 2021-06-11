Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,937 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 2.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $128,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $192.75. 6,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,032. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

