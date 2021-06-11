MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. 2,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $230.42 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

