Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 6,100 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Shares of PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.