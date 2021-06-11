Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

